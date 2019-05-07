Avengers: Endgame director would take on Batman movie

DC Comics/Ron Phillips

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo wouldn't mind a trip to Gotham City's mean streets.

Russo, who directed the MCU mega-hit with his brother Anthony, was happy to answer a fan's query about which DC character he'd like to direct during a Q&A session with our sister site Comicbook.com on Sunday.

"As far as what I collected as a kid, I collected Batman. [That] was one of the DC characters I collected," Russo said. "So it would have to be Batman."