TV and Movies

Avengers: Endgame director would take on Batman movie

Joe Russo collected the Dark Knight's DC Comics adventures as a kid, so he'd be game for it.

essentialbatmanbale-2.jpg

Would Joe Russo take Batman back down the Christian Bale route?

 DC Comics/Ron Phillips

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo wouldn't mind a trip to Gotham City's mean streets.

Russo, who directed the MCU mega-hit with his brother Anthony, was happy to answer a fan's query about which DC character he'd like to direct during a Q&A session with our sister site Comicbook.com on Sunday.

"As far as what I collected as a kid, I collected Batman. [That] was one of the DC characters I collected," Russo said. "So it would have to be Batman."

