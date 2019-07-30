Watch Avengers: Endgame at home today for $20

Marvel Studios

You can finally watch Avengers: Endgame in the comfort of your own home. The movie is now available for purchase on digital platforms in the US. Earlier this month, the film surpassed Avatar as the highest-grossing movie of all time, thanks in part to a theatrical re-release in recent weeks that included a post-credits scene and Stan Lee tribute.

The movie became available on digital services (including Amazon, iTunes, Vudu and more) July 30 at midnight ET, while the Blu-ray hits on Aug. 13. The digital version currently costs $19.99 at most locations.

Also notable for the home release is that Endgame will be one of the first movies to support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on the Movies Anywhere service -- at least when viewed on 4K-capable Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Android TV hardware on compatible 4K TVs. Those premium HDR video and surround audio features will also be retroactively added to some previous 4K Movies Anywhere releases throughout the summer and fall.

Before you plunk down more cash to see it again, however, keep in mind it's also slated to hit the Disney Plus streaming service on Dec. 11. That online channel arrives in November and will cost $7 per month.

