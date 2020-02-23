Avengers: Endgame contains a minor Thanos error, according to VFX artist

Marvel Studios

Weta Digital, the sought-after visual effects studio instrumental to Lord of the Rings, Avatar and a host of the biggest Hollywood movies, isn't averse to admitting mistakes. While the team arguably vastly improved the visual effects for Marvel's big bad Thanos after his first appearance in 2012's The Avengers, keen-eyed (read: nitpicking) fans pointed out a slight error in his latest and last appearance in Avengers: Endgame. In response, Weta's VFX supervisor Matt Aitken has partaken in a 15-minute Endgame discussion via Corridor Crew, addressing what fans saw.

The minor gripe involves one shot of Thanos' gauntlet during his ultimate battle with Iron Man, in which you can just see his fingers "clip" through the glove. "Clipping" is a VFX term for one object intersecting with another.

"Yeah. I wish we caught it at the time," said Aitken, who also oversaw the climactic Avengers battle with Thanos (played by Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War. He addresses the issue at around the 5:20 mark in the YouTube video published earlier this month.

"It just goes to show there's always a little bit more that you could do," he continued. "But yeah, we were doing a lot of work on the armor. You don't want to constrain what Josh was doing on set, you want him to be able to perform and you just have to make the armor work to that."

Avengers: Endgame was nominated for best visual effects at the most recent Oscars, but lost to war epic 1917.

Avengers: Endgame is currently available to stream on Disney Plus.