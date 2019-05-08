Avengers: Endgame coming to Disney Plus on Dec. 11

Marvel

Avengers: Endgame will be available to stream on Disney Plus on Dec. 11.

Marvel's record-breaking superhero epic will land on Disney Plus a month after the new streaming service launches. The film has already earned more than $2 billion, making it the No. 2 film of all time in terms of worldwide gross earnings. It trails only Avatar's $2.788 billion, but has plenty of time left in theaters.

Disney Plus will launch on Nov. 12 in the US, and cost $7 a month. Endgame will join MCU films Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Iron Man 3 and Thor: The Dark Worlds, which will all be available when Disney Plus launches.

Disney revealed the Endgame date Wednesday along with its quarterly earnings.

"We're very pleased with our Q2 results and thrilled with the record-breaking success of Avengers: Endgame, which is now the second-highest grossing film of all time and will stream exclusively on Disney+ starting December 11th," said Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, in a release.