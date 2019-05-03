Days before the Avengers: Endgame spoiler ban lifts, cast members are already sharing behind-the-scenes videos via social media. Robert Downey Jr.'s latest Instagram video shows the cast and crew singing an apt song, considering the day it was uploaded.
The video posted Thursday has the Avengers: Endgame cast and crew taking a break from filming to sing happy birthday to the film that started the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Iron Man.
"#Happy 11th #Birthday to the 1st #IronMan film, released on this day in 2008... #TeamStark #thankyou," Downey wrote.
Iron Man was released in theaters on May 2, 2008, and kicked off the MCU of 22 movies including Avengers: Endgame. The film was a hit, taking in $585 million at the box office and revitalizing Downey's career.
Discuss: Avengers: Endgame cast sing happy birthday to Iron Man
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.