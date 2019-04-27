Avengers: Endgame breaks global box office record for biggest opening ever

Marvel

Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Endgame has pulled off the biggest global opening in movie history, hauling down an estimated $644 million worldwide so far, according to Disney. Endgame precursor Avengers: Infinity War held the previous record at $641 million.

That's not the only record Endgame has smashed.

The film, which officially opened in the US on Friday, had the biggest first day ever in North America with an estimated $156.7 million (including Thursday previews), Disney said in a release. That's about $37 million more than the previous record, held by 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens and about $50 million more than Infinity War, which comes in third.

The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is plowing through US box office records as well. It posted a record-breaking $60 million for Thursday evening US previews this week. That's the highest preview gross ever ahead of Star Wars: The Force Awakens' $57 million, according to Disney.

The movie opened Wednesday in 25 markets and broke more than a few records. In China, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines and others, for example, Endgame had the all-time highest single-day opening.

Avengers: Endgame is the 22nd movie in the MCU, which started with 2008's Iron Man. Earlier in April, Fandango said Endgame set its biggest single-day ticket sales record, going back 19 years.

Originally published April 25, 12:29 p.m. PT.

Updates, April 26: Adds numbers for Thursday night previews; April 27: Adds global box office numbers.