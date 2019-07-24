CNET también está disponible en español.

Avengers: Endgame blooper reel shows Cap, Thor and Iron Man goofing around

Looks like the Avengers got some laughs while trying to save the world.

screen-shot-2019-07-24-at-11-06-30-am

Thor and Rocket get close during the blooper reel.

 Screenshot/CNET

As Brie Larson dangles from some wires in front of a green screen in her Captain Marvel getup, she just wants to know how it looks.

"Does it look cool? It doesn't feel cool. But if it looks cool that's what matters," Larson says in a clip from the blooper reel for Avengers: Endgame, released Wednesday by Entertainment Weekly. 

The reel shows the lighter moments on set with the cast, like Chris Hemsworth (Thor) rubbing a stuffed Rocket Raccoon into his stomach, Chris Evans (Captain America) wondering how he made a whole movie wearing Cap's helmet, and Robert Downey Jr. struggling with the trunk of Tony Stark's car. 

Or as Scarlett Johansson put it, "see what I have to deal with here? Ten years of this shit."

Avengers: Endgame surpassed Avatar as the highest grossing of all time Sunday. 

