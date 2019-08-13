Marvel Studios

The humble Blu-ray disc hasn't been Thanos'd yet. Avengers: Endgame, the biggest movie in the world, hit stores today on Blu-ray, UHD 4K and DVD, joined by a handful of older Marvel films.

Avengers: Endgame is now available at most outlets for $22.99 (1080p), $29.99 (UHD 4K Blu-ray). Best Buy has an exclusive SteelBook version for $34.99 -- basically, a fancy case -- while Target has a version with an exclusive book -- Avengers Initiative: The First 10 Years -- for the same price.

The release of Endgame is accompanied by five other remastered Marvel titles on UHD 4K Blu-ray -- Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Iron Man 3, Thor, and Thor: The Dark World -- with more expected soon.

The $20 digital version of Endgame was released earlier this month on sites such as Amazon, iTunes and Vudu. In July, Endgame surpassed Avatar as the highest-grossing movie of all time, thanks in part to a theatrical re-release in recent weeks that included a post-credits scene and Stan Lee tribute.

Getting a disc or digital version with the directors' commentary and deleted scenes will shed some new light on the movie, even for hardcore Marvel fans.

Also notable for the home release is that Endgame is one of the first movies to support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on the Movies Anywhere service -- at least when viewed on 4K-capable Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Android TV hardware on compatible 4K TVs. Those premium HDR video and surround audio features will also be retroactively added to some previous 4K Movies Anywhere releases throughout the summer and fall.

Before you plunk down more cash to see it again, however, keep in mind it's also slated to hit the Disney Plus streaming service on Dec. 11. That online channel arrives in November and will cost $7 per month.