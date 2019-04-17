Avengers' Brie Larson, GoT's Emilia Clarke make Time's 100 most influential people

Brie Larson, Mark Zuckerberg, Ninja -- all these folks secured spots on Time's list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2019, out Wednesday.
The annual list, which features notables from a variety of industries around the world, spanned everyone from Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke (who actress Emma Thompson described like this: "She has the courage of a small lion, the stamina of a Welsh pit pony and the soul of a clown.") to venture capitalist Aileen Lee and He Jiankui, the scientist who claimed to have edited the genes of twin baby girls.
Other big names include: Jane Goodall, LeBron James, Bob Iger and Taylor Swift.
Actress Tessa Thompson wrote Captain Marvel star Larson's blurb saying, "Brie is primed to be one of Marvel's next big leaders at a time when women are breaking ceilings in all spaces."
Shep Doeleman also made the list-- Doeleman is the Harvard astronomer whose Event Horizon Telescope team created the first direct images of a black hole last week.
