'Avengers 4' directors show fans some glove

"Avengers: Infinity War" is still months away, but it appears that the film coming after that, known for now as "Avengers 4," has already started teasing fans.

Directing brothers Joe and Anthony Russo shared a mysterious image on Facebook late Thursday. The photo shows four fingers of a purple glove, which doesn't look like the known hand of any of the film's characters, not even Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet.

Cue the wild Facebook speculation. Some think the four fingers are simply an indication that the fourth Avengers film has started filming. Others were hoping it was some sign about "Infinity War," indicating four weeks (or months?) until a trailer, but no one but the Russos seem to know, and they're not talking. Some wanted to guess as to the owner of the glove -- Captain America, Hawkeye and Ant-Man were all mentioned.

Others worried about the Russos' caption: "Beginning the end." Could the new film mean the end for a beloved character?

Fans are already in a restless mood since the action-packed trailer for "Infinity War" was shown at Disney fan event D23 and again at Comic-Con last month, yet hasn't been released online. That's a lot of fan frustration with no place to go.

"Avengers 4," or whatever its real title will be, comes out May 3, 2019, almost one year after "Avengers: Infinity War" hits theaters on May 4, 2018. Until then, the Russos' photo seems to suggest fans can just talk to the hand.

