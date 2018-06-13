Avengers 4: Just tell us the movie title already, Marvel

Marvel movies have become such a big deal that even waiting for a film's title to be released has turned into a social media event.
News trickled out Tuesday that Marvel was likely to reveal the official title of 2019's Avengers 4 at Wednesday's CineEurope conference in Barcelona. In fact, one Reddit user claimed the title is believed to be Avengers, followed by two words, one beginning with F, the second with H.
That's all fans needed to start an impatient guessing game while they waited for news. Numerous tweets showed GIFs that exemplified Marvel fans' impatience, while one just read "AVENGERS 4 TITLE" over and over again.
There were plenty of Avengers: F--- H--- guesses, some more likely than others. Avengers: Fallen Heroes and Avengers: Final Hour were among the top serious guesses. But some of the funnier ones included riffs on Finding Nemo, such as Avengers: Finding Hawkeye, or Avengers: Finding Hiddleston (referring of course to Tom Hiddleston, who plays Loki).
Fans have been braced for a disturbing title for a while now. Back in April, directors Joe and Anthony Russo weren't exactly reassuring to a fan who was worried the title would hold a giant depressing spoiler.
But leave it to Marvel to possibly pull a fast one and keep things under wraps. Maybe the suggestion that the title holds some kind of spoiler information is all just a big tease.
Good ol' Avengers: Whatever-It's-Called is scheduled for a May 3, 2019, release in the US and April 26 in the UK, with no Australia release date known yet.
