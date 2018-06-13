Marvel

Marvel just keeps playing with us. Fans are still hoping the possibly depressing title for 2019's Avengers 4 will be released, though it's looking less and less likely.

Then, on Wednesday, Marvel rolled out a sneak peek at Avengers 4 at the CineEurope conference in Barcelona, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But don't expect to see it online any time soon. Conference attendees weren't allowed to have phones in the room, ComicBook.com reports.

It's possible (who are we kidding, it's LIKELY) fans will eventually spill the beans on social media, but the footage itself will likely stay hidden, just like the Infinity War footage that was shown at last summer's ComicCon and D23.

What are we regular fans missing out on? Besides Avengers 4 footage, footage from Toy Story 4 was shown, THR reports. Attendees also got an early peek at 2019's Captain Marvel movie, and scenes from Ant-Man and the Wasp.

On the non-superhero side of things, sneak peeks at Mary Poppins Returns, holiday-themed The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Dumbo, and Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 were all shown.

If you're craving some Avengers 4 footage, you might want to make friends with YouTuber Tony "Nem" Mitchell, who's seen Infinity War more than 45 times, and has been invited to Avengers 4 reshoots and the eventual premiere.

Avengers 4 is scheduled for a May 3, 2019, release in the US and April 26 in the UK, with no Australia release date known yet.