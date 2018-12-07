First Avengers 4 trailer has appeared with a title, Avengers: Endgame

Our first trailer for Avengers 4 has arrived at the height of popularity and before the end of the year, as was previously insinuated by Marvel President Kevin Feige, and after some false alarms and fake dates. And it's dropped a week over a year to the date from the first trailer for 2018's Avengers: Infinity War causing some fans alarm. But finally, we have a name.

Marvel Studios

Welcome to Avengers: Endgame.

The dark trailer opens with Iron Man in space in a ship he presumably found (and/or cobbled together) while on Titan, waxing poetic about the loss to a recording meant for Pepper Potts. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is a beaten man. "Part of the journey is the end," he says.

"Thanos did exactly what he said he was going to do," says Black Widow. "He wiped out 50 percent of all living creatures."

"We lost," says Cap.

The trailer features a lot of Cap, but more importantly we get our first look at Hawkeye (slash Ronin?) IN YEARS. (Probably both for us and the Avengers truthfully.)

Marvel Studios

What else have we learned (and that we have questions about):

How did SCOTT LANG (aka Ant-Man) get out of the quantum realm?!? Cap seems the smallest Avenger on a screen and says, "Is this an old message?" Feels like we're going to be asking that question more than once.

Why is there no look featuring those "leaked" OG New York set photos? Are those saved for later? Were they a misdirect?

Why does Marvel list the YouTube video as simply "Marvel Studios' Avengers"? No second half of the name, no info, nothing. Is this a trick?!?



🚨MAYDAY: SHURI IS SNAPPED. 🚨

We're definitely still left wondering if directors the Russo brothers were trolling us with that earlier Insta full of silhouettes and ladders. We do know that the movie may be a beast in length, as director Joe Russo revealed less than a month ago it was about three hours long (at the time, that is).

Hot on the heels of Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame will open April 26, 2019, in the UK and shortly thereafter on May 3 in the US. It will star... well, we think pretty much everyone who's ever been in an MCU movie.

According to the official Marvel countdown clock, we still have 146+ days to go.

