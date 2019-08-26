Twentieth Century Fox

In 2009, Avatar, director James Cameron's blockbuster hit sci-fi movie, was everywhere. It earned $2.7 billion, topping all movies until the recent Avengers: Endgame finally knocked it off the throne. And Avatar won three Academy Awards for its incredible look, winning Oscars for best art direction, cinematography and visual effects.

As for the plot -- well, some think it hasn't aged as well. CNET editor Mark Serrels calls it "a bizarre, post-colonial Pocahontas," and "a cinematic experience elevated by a heroic commitment to world building and aesthetic, but brought back down to earth with clunky dialogue and a wooden Sam Worthington performance."

That isn't stopping Cameron from making four -- count 'em, four -- sequels, the first of which will hit theaters in 2021. Cameron says those films will follow the family of Jake and Neytiri from the first film.

There's also a themed area called Pandora -- The World of Avatar, which opened in 2017 at Disney's Animal Kingdom theme part at Florida's Walt Disney World. It includes a boat ride, thrill ride, two restaurants, a gift shop, and daily themed entertainment. Models, costumes and props from that themed land and from the 2009 film were on display at Disney's D23 fan expo in Anaheim, California, over the weekend. Visit that exhibit, ranging from weapons to character busts to costumes, in the gallery below.

