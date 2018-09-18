Avatar: The Last Airbender rebooted as live-action Netflix series

Enlarge Image Netflix

Get ready to rejoin Aang on his journey, as Avatar: The Last Airbender is rebooted on Netflix as a live-action series.

Netflix announced the reimagined series on Twitter Tuesday, along with concept art by John Staub.

Nickelodeon's original 2005 animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender told the story of Aang and his friends, who have to save the world by battling Fire Lord Ozai to end the war with the Fire Nation.

The Last Airbender's original co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are both signed on to oversee the show. "This is what we've been training for all these years," Netflix tweeted on Tuesday.

AND I can confirm that the original creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, will be back to take on the live action. THIS IS WHAT WE’VE BEEN TRAINING FOR ALL THESE YEARS. https://t.co/Pi5M1TDTZc — NX (@NXOnNetflix) September 18, 2018

DiMartino and Konietzko also posted a joint quote saying this new version of the story will feature characters of color, unlike director M. Night Shyamalan's 2010 film The Last Airbender.

"We can't wait to realize Aang's world as cinematically as we always imagined it to be, and with a culturally appropriate, non-whitewashed cast," DiMartino and Konietzko said. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance to build upon everyone's great work on the original animated series and go even deeper into the characters, story, action, and world-building."

If that wasn't cool enough for fans, original composer Jeremy Zuckerman is creating the musical score for the new series.

No word yet from Netflix on release date or casting.