Avatar: The Last Airbender is finally getting an animated movie

Nickelodeon

The popular Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series has seen a few adaptations, from M. Night Shyamalan's 2010 live-action flop, to animated sequel series The Legend of Korra and an upcoming Netflix live-action adaptation. Now, 15 years since the cartoon premiered on Nickelodeon, an animated film is in the works, and it'll be made by a new division of Nickelodeon dedicated to creating more Airbender content.

ViacomCBS announced the animated movie at its virtual presentation for upcoming streaming service Paramount Plus on Wednesday. Original series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are co-chief officers at the newly launched Avatar Studios and will keep a close eye on the animated movie's development. The pair departed the Netflix project due to creative differences.

Paramount tweeted some artwork to celebrate the launch of the new division.