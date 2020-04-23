Get ready to master the elements. All three seasons of the animated Avatar: The Last Airbender will come back to US Netflix on May 15, the streaming service announced Thursday. The popular show aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008, and tells of the adventures of Aang, a 12-year-old boy capable of bending the four elements -- water, earth, fire and air.
The show won numerous awards over its three-season, 61-episode run, including a Peabody Award and a Primetime Emmy. Although a 2010 live-action film directed by M. Night Shyamalan was critically panned, the Nickelodeon series was much more favorably reviewed. There's also a Last Airbender comics series, and an animated sequel show, The Legend of Korra, ran on Nickelodeon for four seasons from 2012 to 2014.
The animated show briefly was available on Netflix in 2019, but was later removed. Fans seemed excited for its return.
"Finally, now I can rewatch this series another 10 times," wrote one Twitter user. "And it still gets better with every watch."
Although some pointed out that Netflix subscribers in other countries have already been enjoying the show.
And fans have more to look forward to: Netflix is planning an all-new, live-action reboot of the series, overseen by original co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. No date for the new series has been announced.
Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series coming to Netflix in May
