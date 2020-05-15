Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series is on Netflix now

Get ready to master the elements. All three seasons of the animated Avatar: The Last Airbender are back on Netflix in the US. The show aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008 and tells of the adventures of Aang, a 12-year-old boy capable of bending the four elements: water, earth, fire and air.
The show won numerous awards over its 61-episode run, including a Peabody Award and a Primetime Emmy. Although a 2010 live-action film directed by M. Night Shyamalan was critically panned, the Nickelodeon series was much more favorably reviewed. There's also a Last Airbender comics series. And an animated sequel show, The Legend of Korra, ran on Nickelodeon for four seasons from 2012 to 2014.
Avatar: The Last Airbender briefly was available on Netflix in 2019, but was later removed. Fans were excited for its return on Friday.
"Looks like it's time to binge watch Avatar for the 12th time," one tweeted.
And fans have more to look forward to: Netflix is planning an all-new, live-action reboot of the series, overseen by original co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. No date for the new series has been announced.
