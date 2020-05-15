Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series is on Netflix now

Nickelodeon

Get ready to master the elements. All three seasons of the animated Avatar: The Last Airbender are back on Netflix in the US. The show aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008 and tells of the adventures of Aang, a 12-year-old boy capable of bending the four elements: water, earth, fire and air.

The Avatar has returned. Avatar: The Last Airbender is now streaming⁣. 💧🌎🔥🌪@nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/HBmJpN0177 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) May 15, 2020

The show won numerous awards over its 61-episode run, including a Peabody Award and a Primetime Emmy. Although a 2010 live-action film directed by M. Night Shyamalan was critically panned, the Nickelodeon series was much more favorably reviewed. There's also a Last Airbender comics series. And an animated sequel show, The Legend of Korra, ran on Nickelodeon for four seasons from 2012 to 2014.

Read more: Best streaming device of 2020: Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick, Nvidia Shield and more compared

Avatar: The Last Airbender briefly was available on Netflix in 2019, but was later removed. Fans were excited for its return on Friday.

"Looks like it's time to binge watch Avatar for the 12th time," one tweeted.

It’s time to fall in love with Zuko all over again! 🥰 Avatar is on Netflix! Just so y’all know! pic.twitter.com/H3FOJfIwhs — Brittany (@bechevarria8) May 15, 2020

Since Avatar is on Netflix, let us not forget when Azula took flirting to a whole other level 😭 pic.twitter.com/dqnIx2Vxo4 — jurσnnn 🔑 (@_juronnn) May 15, 2020

When you buy the Avatar box set 2 weeks before Avatar is on Netflix pic.twitter.com/8wPIGQtMsD — Mark Wilkin (@MarkyBigBoy) May 15, 2020

And fans have more to look forward to: Netflix is planning an all-new, live-action reboot of the series, overseen by original co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. No date for the new series has been announced.