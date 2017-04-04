'Avatar 2' will blue your mind after filming starts this autumn

Getty Images

It's happening, whether you want it to or not.

Star of the biggest and bluest Hollywood blockbusters, Sigourney Weaver, confirmed that production for "Avatar 2" will begin this autumn.

Director James Cameron, whose credits are of "Titanic" proportions, has completed the scripts of all four "Avatar" films, with Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana set to return for their starring roles in the second of the franchise.

"We're starting training ... We will be actually shooting it by the fall," Weaver said to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Avatar" was released in December, 2009, grossing $2.7 billion at the global box office. There's no release date for the sequel as yet, with Cameron's announcement earlier this year that it will no longer be released in 2018.

"I'm telling you, these scripts are so amazing," Weaver said. "Am I worried about how we're going to bring them to life? Yes, because they're so ambitious. They're so worth it. They're well worth waiting for."

Don't be surprised if that wait is well down the track.