Avatar 2: See Kate Winslet and Zoe Saldana in behind-the-scenes water photo

James Cameron's upcoming Avatar 2 movie doesn't hit theaters until possibly December 2021, but that doesn't mean we have to wait around until next year to get glimpses of the long-awaited sequel.

The official Avatar Twitter account posted a new behind-the-scenes photo of Avatar 2 actors Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, and Cliff Curtis in an underwater shoot.

"From the set of the sequels: Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis taking a break from underwater performance capture for a quick photo," the official Avatar movie account tweeted on Wednesday. "Fun fact: Much of the performance capture took place in this 900,000 gallon tank, built specifically for the sequels."

Winslet joins the cast as the new character Ronal, and Curtis also will be playing a new lead character role. Saldana will reprise her role as Neytiri, while Worthington returns as the character Jake Sully.

"She was really excited about doing the water work and at her peak, I think she held her breath for seven-and-a-half minutes... during the training," Cameron said about Winslet last year. "She was regularly doing two-or-three minute scenes, underwater acting and swimming. She truly embraced the physicality of the character."

Production on Avatar 2 was shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it was announced in May that the film's production would continue in New Zealand since the country has new health and safety production protocols concerning COVID-19.

Earlier in January, fans got to see the first Avatar 2 images that debuted at CES 2020.

After Avatar 2 is released on December 17, 2021, three more Avatar movies are expected to debut in 2023, 2025 and 2027.