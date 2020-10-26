Avatar 2: See Kate Winslet as a 'water person' shooting underwater scenes

Jon Landau/Instagram

Director James Cameron's Avatar sequel might not hit theaters until 2022, but the cast and crew are already sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the elaborate set in New Zealand. On Monday, Avatar producer Jon Landau posted a photo of actress Kate Winslet filming underwater.

Winslet is playing "a water person" in the new Avatar movie, and that involves underwater stunt work.

"Wanted to share this photo of Kate Winslet after reading her interview in The Hollywood Reporter, Lando wrote on Instagram.

"I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in Avatar, and that was just incredible," Lando quoted Winslet saying in her interview. My longest breath-hold was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff. I play a water person. I am a water person."

Avatar 2 will see the return of Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, plus Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi and Sigourney Weaver in a role different from that of Dr. Grace Augustine.

Previously, fans have been treated to Avatar 2 set pictures and concept art on social media, including views from the gigantic set.

The live-action shooting of Avatar 2 and 3 in New Zealand is almost finished, but coronavirus-related delays has Avatar 2's release date now on Dec. 16, 2022. Avatar 3's release date is Dec. 20, 2024.