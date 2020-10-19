Avatar 2 image reveals new character heading to Pandora

Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for BAM

After a load of fascinating behind-the-scenes photos mainly to do with motion capture, the Avatar sequels have now dropped a still featuring a new character heading to habitable moon Pandora.

"Here's a behind the scenes still of Edie Falco as General Ardmore, the new head of RDA activity on Pandora," the Avatar official Twitter account tweeted Monday, along with our first look at Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie, Oz, The Sopranos) in military garb.

The small snippet of information tells us General Ardmore will head up the Resources Development Administration, a mining operation intent on digging up Pandora's mineral "unobtanium" in the first movie, to bring back to an Earth in desperate need of more energy resources. The RDA's corporate administrator was played by Giovanni Ribisi in James Cameron's 2009 technical marvel, a role Ribisi will be reprising in the four sequels.

Other cast members set to return are Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Matt Gerald and Sigourney Weaver, who said she'd be playing a different character -- likely, given her Dr. Grace Augustine, along with Lang and Gerald's characters, died in the first film.

They'll be joined by more new cast members in Cliff Curtis, Oona Chaplin and Kate Winslet, playing indigenous Pandora species the Na'vi.

Last we heard, live-action shooting of Avatar 2 and 3 in New Zealand is nearly done, but corona-delays have seen Avatar 2's release date shifted a year later from its original to Dec. 16, 2022.