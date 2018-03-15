DC Comics

After helming the $100 million dollar live-action film "A Wrinkle in Time," Ava DuVernay is now slated to direct the superhero film "New Gods" for Warner Bros. and DC Comics as part of DC Extended Universe, according to a report Thursday from Variety.

Based on Jack Kirby's comics created in the '70s, "New Gods" includes the characters Darkseid, Orion, Mister Miracle, Big Barda and others.

In the comics, the New Gods come from the the twin planets of New Genesis and Apokolips. While New Genesis is a blissful planet ruled by the Highfather, the planet of Apokolips is quite the opposite, lorded over by the oppressive ruler Darkseid.

DuVernay gave a not so subtle hint last year on Twitter about her involvement in "New Gods" when answering fan tweets about her favorite superhero: Big Barda.

This is the second superhero franchise for which Warner Bros./DC Comics has hired a female director, after Patty Jenkins turned "Wonder Woman" into a movie blockbuster.