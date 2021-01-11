Autonomous mega-trucks roar into CES 2021

Screenshot / CNET

If you ever wanted to see a dinosaur-sized autonomous mining truck, Caterpillar has you covered. At the all-virtual CES 2021, the industrial tech and vehicle giant unveiled not only its mammoth self-driving fleet but also new underground tracking systems tested in the Australian outback.

Touting $2 billion in research and development funds and more than 16,000 active patents, Caterpillar roared into CES' opening day events with its autonomous mining mega-trucks leading its pitch to potential partners.

While they aren't as sleek as a new smartphone or as delightfully geeky as a robot prototype, Caterpillar's Autonomous Haul Trucks are about as tall as a two-story house and weigh a staggering 284.6 tons when empty. Fully loaded, the Cat 797F can weigh up to 687.5 tons, or as much as 15 passenger planes.

But Denise Johnson, group president of Caterpillar's Resource Industries division, said the company came to CES to step outside its reputation as a heavy-equipment manufacturer and showcase its underlying tech portfolio while attracting top-tier talent and partners in the autonomous vehicle space.

"Incorporating technology into machines and operating environments is the most important thing we can do to keep people safe. We can give machine operators better visibility to what's around them. We can identify when they're fatigued," Johnson said during a Caterpillar press event Monday. "They're already working really hard to squeeze every ounce of productivity from their operations…they can monitor machines and people, manage their performance and in many ways automate the work."

The company is also at CES to push its latest data-sharing subscription product, MineStar Edge, which gives mining companies cloud-based access to real-time operations data built on a fusion of machine learning and AI, Johnson said.

