Parler app goes offline Follow CES 2021 with CNET LG Rollable phone at CES Samsung robots at CES LG OLED TVs at CES Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus Elon Musk: Use Signal app

Autonomous mega-trucks roar into CES 2021

Industrial vehicle company Caterpillar shows off trucks the size of a two-story house at the world's largest tech conference.

screen-shot-2021-01-11-at-4-11-45-pm.png

A virtual rendering of Caterpillar's enormous autonomous mining truck shows its scale at CES' all-virtual 2021 exposition. 

 Screenshot / CNET
This story is part of CES, where our editors will bring you the latest news and the hottest gadgets of the entirely virtual CES 2021.

If you ever wanted to see a dinosaur-sized autonomous mining truck, Caterpillar has you covered. At the all-virtual CES 2021, the industrial tech and vehicle giant unveiled not only its mammoth self-driving fleet but also new underground tracking systems tested in the Australian outback. 

Touting $2 billion in research and development funds and more than 16,000 active patents, Caterpillar roared into CES' opening day events with its autonomous mining mega-trucks leading its pitch to potential partners. 

While they aren't as sleek as a new smartphone or as delightfully geeky as a robot prototype, Caterpillar's Autonomous Haul Trucks are about as tall as a two-story house and weigh a staggering 284.6 tons when empty. Fully loaded, the Cat 797F can weigh up to 687.5 tons, or as much as 15 passenger planes. 

screen-shot-2021-01-11-at-4-22-54-pm.png

Caterpillar's push into autonomous mining vehicles, it said, is aimed at increasing safety and production. 

 Screenshot / CNET

But Denise Johnson, group president of Caterpillar's Resource Industries division, said the company came to CES to step outside its reputation as a heavy-equipment manufacturer and showcase its underlying tech portfolio while attracting top-tier talent and partners in the autonomous vehicle space. 

"Incorporating technology into machines and operating environments is the most important thing we can do to keep people safe. We can give machine operators better visibility to what's around them. We can identify when they're fatigued," Johnson said during a Caterpillar press event Monday. "They're already working really hard to squeeze every ounce of productivity from their operations…they can monitor machines and people, manage their performance and in many ways automate the work."

The company is also at CES to push its latest data-sharing subscription product, MineStar Edge, which gives mining companies cloud-based access to real-time operations data built on a fusion of machine learning and AI, Johnson said. 

To get an eyeful of Caterpillar's massive machines, check out CNET Highlights:  

See also

CES

See All