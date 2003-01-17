CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

Autodesk taps new board member

Drafting and design software maker Autodesk announced Thursday that it has appointed finance executive Steven Scheid to its board of directors. Scheid most recently served as vice chairman and division president at discount broker Charles Schwab.

San Rafael, Calif.-based Autodesk makes a range of software for architectural drafting, mechanical design, 3D animation and other fields. The company has struggled against overall economic conditions the past year but is preparing for a host of major software releases and upgrades.

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real