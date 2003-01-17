Autodesk taps new board member

Drafting and design software maker Autodesk announced Thursday that it has appointed finance executive Steven Scheid to its board of directors. Scheid most recently served as vice chairman and division president at discount broker Charles Schwab.

San Rafael, Calif.-based Autodesk makes a range of software for architectural drafting, mechanical design, 3D animation and other fields. The company has struggled against overall economic conditions the past year but is preparing for a host of major software releases and upgrades.