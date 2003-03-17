CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Applications

AutoCAD update released

Drafting and design software maker Autodesk announced Monday that it has begun shipping the new version of its AutoCAD drafting application. As previously reported, AutoCAD 2004 included new tools and services designed to extend the use of electronic documents throughout the design and construction process.

The new version also includes numerous interface improvements, additional management and licensing tools for IT administrators and support for Microsoft's new Tablet PC format.

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real