AutoCAD update released

Drafting and design software maker Autodesk announced Monday that it has begun shipping the new version of its AutoCAD drafting application. As previously reported, AutoCAD 2004 included new tools and services designed to extend the use of electronic documents throughout the design and construction process.
The new version also includes numerous interface improvements, additional management and licensing tools for IT administrators and support for Microsoft's new Tablet PC format.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.