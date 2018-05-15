Author Tom Wolfe dies at 88

Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Author Tom Wolfe, known for Bonfire of the Vanities and The Right Stuff, has died at the age of 88.

The author died at a Manhattan hospital on Monday after being hospitalized with an infection, The Guardian reports.

In addition to novels, Wolfe worked as a journalist. He coined the term "saturation reporting" to describe a technique in which he would spend long stretches of time with a subject in order to witness important moments taking place in their lives.