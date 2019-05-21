Australian who says he invented bitcoin files for copyright

Chesnot / Getty Images

The man claiming he invented bitcoin, Craig Wright, has filed for copyright of the original Satoshi Nakamoto whitepaper.

The Australian entrepreneur claimed to be Nakamoto, the creator of the cryptocurrency, back in 2016.

The U.S. Copyright Office catalog shows his filings for the Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System text file and Bitcoin, a computer file.

He was granted copyright registration over both effective April 2019, according to a GoinGeek press release.

"Wright wrote most of version 0.1 of the Bitcoin client software, and the registration covers the portions he authored," CoinGeek said.

At the time of publishing, bitcoin was worth around $8,000, up from $5,300 a month ago.