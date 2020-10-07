Australian Prime Day 2020 deals: Echo Show 8, Echo Dot, and 3 months of Audible for free

Deal Savings Price







Chris Monroe/CNET

Amazon's Prime Day is almost upon us and (for once) Australians have an advantage! Thanks to time zones, Australians will get some additional time for bargains. Prime Day kicks off in Australia midnight AEST on Oct. 13 but ends at the end of Oct. 14 Pacific Time, giving Australians a little more time to shop.

Some deals are already available, like this limited time offer, a four-month Amazon Music subscription for a dollar.



The below deals are all specific to Amazon Australia, and we'll be updating as we find more, but that shouldn't stop you from checking out some of the deals on Amazon US

Stay tuned to this post, we'll be updating with new deals as they arrive.

Live Deals Right Now

Chris Monroe/CNET We love the Echo Show 8. In fact, in our review for the device we called it the "the best Amazon smart display, period".



This an incredible price for a very cool device. Jump on it.

Amazon A nice little combo deal that will save you $49. Hard to argue with that.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited is sorta like the Netflix of books. If you're a big reader it's fantastic deal. On this deal, it's free for three months, then it'll cost you $13.99 per month. Worth a try for sure.

If reading's not your thing, why not try Audible instead. I've long thought about getting into audio books, especially now that podcasts are such a huge thing. This is a great chance to trial Audible out for 3 months.

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET Coming down from $299 to $199 is nothing to sniff at, particularly if you have any interest in putting together a massively linked up sound system in your house.