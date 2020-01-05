Australian fires stopped Russell Crowe from accepting his Golden Globe

Getty/Stephane Cardinale-Corbis

Australian actor Russell Crowe missed one of Hollywood's biggest award shows this year. Instead of attending the Golden Globes, he's back in Australia protecting his family and rural properties from the devastating fires currently ravaging the country.

Early in the evening, Crowe picked up the Golden Globe for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television" thanks to his starring role as Fox News chairman Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice.

Though he was not present, he sent a speech to be read out in case of his win. Jennifer Aniston, who presented the award, read out the statement in his absence.

Russell Crowe, in absentia, with perhaps the most poignant statement you'll hear tonight pic.twitter.com/Tx0H5RruoU — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 6, 2020

"Make no mistake," the statement began, "the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change based. We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. That way, we all have a future. Thank you."

The fires in Australia have burnt over 15 million hectares of bush, destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 21 people.