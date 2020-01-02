Australian bushfires: Everything we know and how you can help

Saeed Khan/Getty

Australia is currently facing an unprecedented national crisis, as bushfires tear through rural communities across the nation. Since September, at least 17 people have been killed and over 1,500 homes have been destroyed. At least 28 people are confirmed missing after bushfires tore through busy tourist hubs in eastern Victoria at the turn of the new year. The scale of the threat is immense, and fires continue to burn, with authorities calling for people to evacuate their homes as the country braces for another weekend of catastrophic danger.

Australians caught up in the crisis are taking to social media and pleading for help. Entire towns have been flattened as fires snaked through bushland, across highways and up mountains. In New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, the most populous states in the country, people tried to outrun the blaze and highways were clogged with cars. In major cities, like Sydney and Melbourne, a dense smoke has descended over busy metropolitan areas like a blanket. Some regions of the country recorded air quality measurements 20 times above the hazardous level.

The situation is grim. Here's what we know about the ongoing fires and a number of ways you can help.

What caused the fires?

This is a complex question. Australia is a continent familiar with bushfires, bushfire management and the importance of fires in regenerating the land. The Indigenous people who have lived on the land for tens of thousands of years have long known the importance of fire management and how it contributes to the health of ecosystems. Bushfires are a well-understood threat, but the fires currently burning across the nation have been described as "unprecedented" in their ferocity and scale.

Fires can start in a number of ways -- from carelessly discarded cigarettes to lightning strikes and arson -- but they are fueled by a dizzying amount of risk factors. A lack of rain and low soil moisture can help enable small fires to grow in size, and coupled with the high temperatures and fierce winds that Australia has experienced in the last few months, these small fires become huge infernos. In addition, with the fire season getting longer, the window to perform critical hazard reduction burns has decreased.

The bushfire risk for the 2019 season was well known to Australian firefighting chiefs, who had been trying to meet with Scott Morrison, the Australian Prime Minister, since April, worried that a crisis was coming but were constantly rebuffed.

What is the connection to climate change?

Bushfires aren't started by climate change, but they are exacerbated by the effects of global warming. The Climate Council, an independent, community-funded climate organization, suggests bushfire conditions are now more dangerous than they were in the past, with longer bushfire seasons, drought, drier fuels and soils and record-breaking heat. The link between bushfires and climate change has become a political football, but experts agree climate change explains the unprecedented nature of the current crisis.

Notably, Australia experienced its hottest year on record in 2019, climbing 1.5 degrees Celsius higher than the average, according to a report by the Bureau of Meteorology. Rising temperatures increase the risk of bushfire, and in November, Sydney experienced a catastrophic fire danger for the first time ever.

There is also a horrifying feedback loop that occurs when great swaths of land are ablaze, a fact the globe grappled with during the Amazon fires of 2019. Bushfires release carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas, into the atmosphere. The gas, which makes up only a small percentage of the total gases in the atmosphere, is exceptionally good at trapping heat. In just three months, Australia's fires are estimated to have released 350 million metric tons of carbon dioxide. Experts warn a century or more will be needed to absorb the carbon dioxide released.

Now playing: Watch this: On the ground and in the cloud, the fight to save the...

What areas are affected?

Fires are raging in every state with some of the greatest conflagrations in NSW and Victoria. The Gospers Mountains fires, in NSW, have burned over half a million hectares, and scientists suggest it could be the largest single-ignition point fire in Australia's history. The total area burnt has is rapidly approaching 6 million hectares (almost 15 million acres).

That is almost seven times the amount of burnt area the Amazon experienced in 2019.

The Guardian Australia has an excellent interactive map you can use to understand the extreme size of the fires, and the entire fire front, compared to other cities around the globe.

The dust and ash from the fires have spread across the ocean and as far as New Zealand's Franz Josef Glacier. On Jan. 1, images emerged of Franz Josef's snowy mountaintops colored a caramel brown. The distance between the glacier and the bushfire front is about the same as the distance from Boston to Miami.

This glacier is in New Zealand, approx. 2000km away from Sydney. Unreal. https://t.co/aPkOBHvoNh — jackson ryan 🙏 (@dctrjack) January 1, 2020

Are koalas at risk of extinction?

An erroneous report in November 2019 stated the koala, an Australian icon, was "functionally extinct" due to the bushfires burning across NSW and Queensland. Experts do not believe this to be true, but the species -- and many other native Australian fauna -- are under threat as a direct result of the uncontrolled blazes.

Ecologists at the University of Sydney estimate up to 480 million animals may have perished in the conflagrations, including up to 8,000 koalas. Sussan Ley, Australian environment minister, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the true extent of deaths can't be fully grasped until the fires have stopped burning and "a proper assessment can be made."What are politicians doing?

How you can help

A number of organizations and volunteer services are aiding in the firefighting and recovery efforts for affected communities. You can find links to donate below:

This article was originally posted on Dec. 2 and is being constantly updated.