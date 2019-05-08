Australia printed 46 million $50 notes with a typo

Triple M/Instagram

Responsibilty.

Did you notice that the above word is spelled incorrectly? Congratulations if so, because you've just done better than the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Australia's new $50 bill, introduced last October, has been discovered to contain a typo. One side of the bill depicts Edith Cowan, the first woman to serve in Australia's parliament. It also features microtext from her first-ever speech to Western Australian parliament, which is where the typo comes in:

"It is a great responsibilty [sic] to be the only woman here, and I want to emphasise the necessity which exists for other women being here," it says. The misspelling occurs three times on the note.

It was spotted by an eagle-eyed listener of Australian radio station Triple M, who sent a zoomed-in picture of the note to the radio station. Triple M then put it on its Instagram account. Andrew Crelin, a currency expert and owner of Sterling Currency in Western Australia, told 6PR radio that there are 46 million bills containing the typo in circulation.

The new generation of the $50 bill follows new $5 and $10 notes introduced into the country beginning 2017. The RBA says they feature improved anti-counterfeit technology and texturing to aid the vision impaired. The Reserve Bank is aware of the typo, a spokesperson said in a statement, and will fix it before the next print run.

A new $20 note is scheduled to begin printing this October, probably with the help of a few spell checkers.