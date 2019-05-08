Responsibilty.
Did you notice that the above word is spelled incorrectly? Congratulations if so, because you've just done better than the Reserve Bank of Australia.
Australia's new $50 bill, introduced last October, has been discovered to contain a typo. One side of the bill depicts Edith Cowan, the first woman to serve in Australia's parliament. It also features microtext from her first-ever speech to Western Australian parliament, which is where the typo comes in:
"It is a great responsibilty [sic] to be the only woman here, and I want to emphasise the necessity which exists for other women being here," it says. The misspelling occurs three times on the note.
It was spotted by an eagle-eyed listener of Australian radio station Triple M, who sent a zoomed-in picture of the note to the radio station. Triple M then put it on its Instagram account. Andrew Crelin, a currency expert and owner of Sterling Currency in Western Australia, told 6PR radio that there are 46 million bills containing the typo in circulation.
The new generation of the $50 bill follows new $5 and $10 notes introduced into the country beginning 2017. The RBA says they feature improved anti-counterfeit technology and texturing to aid the vision impaired. The Reserve Bank is aware of the typo, a spokesperson said in a statement, and will fix it before the next print run.
A new $20 note is scheduled to begin printing this October, probably with the help of a few spell checkers.
We have questions about Endgame's deaths, twists and ending: The film's filled to the brim with details. Some have us scratching our heads.
'Battle between fact and fiction' in Lord of the Rings biopic: The director of Tolkien explains how he balanced reality with the imaginary.
Discuss: Australia printed 46 million $50 notes with a typo
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.