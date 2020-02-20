Aukey

I called it last month: 2020 will be the year of active noise canceling, as headphone makers scramble to compete with Apple's insanely popular (and extremely good) AirPods Pro. Among the first fruits of that labor: a new product in Aukey's Key Series lineup. It ticks nearly all the important boxes, but costs significantly less -- and today even less still.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, the when you clip the on-page 20%-off coupon. Regular price: $139.99.

As you can see, the T18NC looks pretty similar to the AirPods Pro, save for being black instead of white. I have mixed feelings about this kind of pipe design -- to me it looks a little dorkier than earbuds like the Jabra Elite 65t, but it also gives you a better grip for inserting and removing the ear tips.

In any case, you're getting a combination of noise-isolating silicone tips (which must be inserted in such a way as to create a decent seal inside your ears) and actual ANC circuitry, which uses the earbuds' microphones to further reduce outside noise. Apple's AirPods Pro deploy this one-two punch to great effect; I can't say whether the T18NC works as well, nor if they sound anywhere near as good.

That's because, as noted, this is a brand-new product. CNET hasn't reviewed it yet, I haven't had the chance to try it and only about a dozen customers have left reviews -- several of those being Amazon Vine reviews "of free product." If you're not in a hurry, I guarantee this deal will come around again, and hopefully I'll have had some ears-on time by then. (Looking for other options? These are the best AirPods Pro alternatives that cost less.)

On paper, though, there's everything to like: In addition to ANC, you get earbuds that can last as long as seven hours on a charge, a case that can charge wirelessly or via USB-C and, perhaps most impressive of all, a 24-month warranty.

The only feature missing is autopause, something I do like about AirPods. To pause playback here, you have to tap either earbud. (Such labor! 😂)

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: AirPods Pro after 3 months: Worth it?

Put 5 terabytes in your pocket for $98

WD

Good heavens, storage is cheap. And I'm not talking about big, clunky drives that live on your desk and require their own power supplies. No, portable storage, crazy-cheap.

Case in point: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the . That's 5,000 gigabytes, people.

Worth noting: Amazon currently has the , which supports both USB 3.0 and 2.0. But the Easystore includes WD Backup software, something to consider if that's your intended purpose for the drive. Beyond that, I'm not sure of any key differences between Easystore and Elements. Both are backed by a two-year warranty.

And both have pretty glowing user ratings. Me, I'm still gobsmacked you can buy this much portable storage for $100.

