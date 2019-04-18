Get the Aukey B60 wireless sport earbuds with magnetic on-off switch for $45

Aukey

One thing I love about modern wire-free earbuds: You pop them out of their case and they immediately turn on and pair with your phone.

Sport earbuds, though, like the kind you wear at the gym or out running? First you have to hold down the power button for a few seconds to turn them on. Then repeat to turn them off. The horror! #firstworldproblems #seriously

Hence my newfound love for the Aukey B60 sport earphones, which have a magnetic power switch. Just pull the earbuds apart and presto, they turn on and pair with your phone. Snap them back together, they turn off. Simple. Genius.

This is a fairly new product, part of Aukey's more premium-minded Key Series, and it normally sells for $60. However, for a limited time, and while supplies last, Cheapskate readers can get the Aukey B60 for $44.99 with promo code 2ODMSC9G.

In addition to the aforementioned magnet goodness, the B60 is notable for having a USB-C charging port -- another seemingly minor advantage, but still welcome. No more futzing with Micro-USB plug orientation! What's more, Aukey says you can get 80 minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging.

That's awesome if you're about to head to the gym and realize your earbuds are dead. Overall, the B60s are rated to last for around 8 hours on a full charge.

I did a quick bit of testing and found that the preinstalled eartip-wing pieces fit my ears perfectly. (Your mileage may vary, and there's only one other size included.) And because they made a good inner-ear seal, as earbuds like these should, I enjoyed relatively deep bass and excellent noise isolation.

I took the dog for a walk and noticed zero drop-out, which can be an issue with some Bluetooth headphones when used outdoors. Again, your mileage may vary. Overall sound quality: great.

Can you get decent sport earbuds for less? Absolutely. I've shared deals as low as $15. But everything about the B60 feels higher-quality, from the packaging to the features to the audio itself. Definitely consider these for yourself, but they'd also make a great gift.

Sleep better with the LectroFan portable white-noise machine for $15

Adaptive Sound Technologies

Trouble sleeping? Some folks swear by white noise, hence the popularity of white-noise machines, apps and the like.

If you're looking for something portable and that doesn't require your phone to stay active all night, check this out: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the refurbished LectroFan Micro Wireless Sleep Sound Machine and Bluetooth Speaker for $14.99. That's after applying promo code CNETLECTRO at checkout. A new one normally runs $25 to $30.

This cute little gizmo offers 10 different non-looping sounds: fans, ocean sounds, simple white-noise and so on. It can run for up to 16 hours (two nights, basically) on a charge -- less if you're using it for Bluetooth audio.

User reviews for this are mostly positive, though some folks cited reliability issues: Units failing after a certain number of months. However, this might be one instance where refurbished is better than new, because hopefully that problem has been corrected.

That said, the warranty is only 90 days, so there's a bit of a gamble.

Get a 200GB SanDisk Ultra microSD card for an all-time-low $25

SanDisk

Just a few days ago I wrote about a 256GB microSD card for $40. "Hold my beer," said Amazon. For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the SanDisk Ultra 200GB Class 10 microSD card for $25, shipped free with Prime. Regular price: $38. Wowza.

Interestingly, the 256GB card is on sale for $38, also cheaper than the previous deal. All together, now: "How loooow can they go?"

SD adapter included, 10-year warranty, yada-yada. Just a killer price on oodles of tiny storage. Love it.

Treat Mom to a flowery new phone case and save 30%

Givewin

Flowers for Mother's Day? Sure, but those will last, what, a week? How about something that lasts a lot longer, looks just as pretty and has practical value?

Yep, I'm talking about a new phone case. Gviewin offers a variety of options for Apple, Google, LG and Samsung phones, many of them floral and, I think, Mom-friendly.

For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get 30% off all Gviewin products with promo code CHEAPSKATE30.

I took a look at one of the company's flower-patterned iPhone XR cases. Pretty. It's soft-sided, and therefore easy to put on and take off. But it also has reinforced corners, the better to protect against drops.

Gviewin also provides a screen protector and braided detachable-ring lanyard, the latter a particularly nice addition. (The ladies in my life are always lamenting that they have no pockets. With this, they can wear their phone around their neck!)

Anyway, nice cases, nice prices, nice gift idea for Mom.

