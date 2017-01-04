August unlocks compatibility with mortise deadbolts

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

Up until now, August Smart Locks only worked with standard deadbolts. Not anymore. The smart-home startup today announced a $100 August Smart Lock Mortise Kit for integration with mortise-style deadbolts.

The $229 August Smart Lock is a CNET-Editors'-Choice-Award-winning Bluetooth lock that retrofits to existing deadbolts. Available in different color finishes and powered by AA batteries, you can lock and unlock August locks from the companion Android and iPhone app, with a Siri command or via Logitech's Pop Home Switch smart button. You can also extend digital "keys" to friends, family and others who might occasionally need access to your home.

The addition of a mortise kit won't likely mean much for homeowners since August's existing list of compatible deadbolts includes common residential models from names like Kwikset and Baldwin. But August CEO and co-founder Jason Johnson said the mortise kit will help August participate in new markets.

While not typical for single-family residential homes, mortise deadbolt locks are often found on commercial buildings and other multiunit properties. They are differentiated from single-cylinder deadbolts by a pocket, or mortise, that must be cut into the door as part of the installation process. For this reason, mortise locks are considered more difficult to install than the single-cylinder variety.

The August Smart Lock Mortise Kit comes with a mounting plate and an adapter for use with select mortise lock manufacturers. And unlike the DIY-friendly August Smart Lock, the mortise kit is only available for locksmiths, property developers and other professional dealers.

