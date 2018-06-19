The August Smart Lock Pro will work with home security systems powered through Alarm.com, the lock's parent company, August Home, announced today in a blog post. That means you can integrate the August Smart Lock Pro with home security control panels from brands that Alarm.com supports, such as DSC, Interlogix, Nortek and Qolsy.

With this new integration, you can use the timed auto-lock and remote one-touch locking features, receive location-based locking reminders and be notified if your door is unlocked at an unusual time.

The $249 August Smart Lock Pro is the company's most capable retrofit smart lock. It comes with support for Z-Wave Plus, which makes it compatible with alarm panels, hubs and control systems that use Z-Wave communication.

The Alarm.com partnership doesn't include any other August smart locks.

Alarm.com also offers a Scenes feature in which you can integrate the August Smart Lock Pro. For example, a tap on the "Home" scene can disarm the security system, unlock the door and turn on lights, for example. Scenes in the Alarm.com app also work with the Amazon Alexa voice-activated assistant, so you can give a voice command that will trigger the actions in your particular Scene.

This isn't the first time August has joined part of a home security platform. Earlier this year, August announced its integration with SimpliSafe, offering similar integrations for both the August Smart Lock and August Smart Lock Pro.