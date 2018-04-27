Design

August's simple looks and quick-to-install retrofit design make it easy on the eyes and the toolbox. Kevo's design is more traditional, but its clunky interior piece takes up more real estate on your door.

Features

August's smart lock is HomeKit-enabled, works with Nest and can integrate with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa via the August Connect Wi-Fi accessory. Kevo has its own Wi-Fi accessory called the Kevo Plus, which enables Amazon Alexa compatibility. With these accessories installed, both locks can be controlled remotely.

Usability

August's lock is super simple to use with the August app, but Kevo is also a breeze to operate with its touch-to-unlock technology. August wins here with its geofencing option that can automatically lock or unlock your door based on your phone's location.

Performance

The August Smart Lock and Kwikset Kevo both rely on Bluetooth keys to grant access for homeowners and guests and worked reliably within Bluetooth range during our tests. Kevo's performance edges out August just barely, since you can keep your phone in your pocket and merely tap the lock to unlock it.

Overall

Overall, August takes the cake. This smart lock works with all major smart-home platforms and offers delightfully simple installation. When it comes to smarts and sensibility, August is the clear winner.