August Smart Lock VS Kwikset Kevo Bluetooth Deadbolt
The August Smart Lock and Kwikset Kevo are solid contenders to secure your smart home, but which one takes the cake?Affiliate Disclosure: CNET may get a commission from retail offers.
From its improved design and easy install, to its simple software interface and top-notch performance, the $229 second-generation August Smart Lock does everything a little bit better. Oh, and it integrates with Siri via Apple's HomeKit software, as well as the Works with Nest platform.
The lock isn't compatible with every deadbolt, HomeKit can be challenging to get up and running, and the Siri integration won't matter to August's non-Apple users.
August's HomeKit-enabled Smart Lock 2.0 improves on an already awesome product and is worth strong consideration -- even if you don't have an iPhone.
Overview
The Kwikset Kevo is a uniquely convenient smart lock that can let you in with a single touch. The second-gen model is designed better than before, with a smaller interior footprint, easier installation and resistance against brute-force attacks. All "eKeys," including time-restricted ones, are now free and unlimited.
The second-gen Kevo no longer includes the helpful key fob accessory, but it still costs more than generation one.
This is a very solid smart lock that offers a true convenience upgrade for your front door.