Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Amazon just made it easier to get your hands on the best smart lock available. Normally $280, the dark gray version of the August Smart Lock Pro with the August Connect Wi-Fi wall adapter is going for $175 on Prime Day.

This lock has been our favorite since it came out in 2017 for a few reasons. It's one of the few locks that works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit right out of the box. It lets you use your original key since it installs over the interior latch of your deadbolt. August also lets you assign and reclaim as many virtual keys as you want, which makes it easy to manage access for babysitters, relatives or anyone you want to let into your home.

What's also great about this deal is that Amazon is throwing in free expert installation. That will normally cost $108 if you buy that service from Amazon directly. That makes this one of the best smart home deals we've seen so far today.

The silver version of the lock is down to $215, no installation thrown in. Not bad, but definitely not the same.

If you're looking for more smart home deals for Prime Day, we're updating a master list today and tomorrow as new offers pop up. You can also check in with the best Prime Day deals across categories, which we're also keeping fresh with new deals once we find them.