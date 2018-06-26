Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Airbnb hosts can now allow August locks to automatically generate access codes and deliver them to short-term rental guests, the lock-maker announced on Tuesday.

Now, when someone makes a reservation for an Airbnb property that's equipped with both an August Smart Lock and Smart Keypad, August will generate and deliver a unique access code for the dates and times of the reservation.

If you're an Airbnb host, you'll need to link your Airbnb and August accounts in the August app, and own both its Smart Keypad and Smart Lock. If you'd like to remotely provide a PIN, you'll also need the August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge. If you have the necessary August hardware, you can choose from two ways to share access to your short-term rental:

A custom PIN for your August Smart Keypad that August automatically generates when the reservation is made

Mobile phone access via the August app

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

You can also choose to give guests access via both the PIN and August app access. Once a guest reserves your property, they'll get an email with instructions based on the method of access you selected. Any changes to a guest's reservation, including a cancellation, will update the access times and days. Once the stay is over, the access automatically ends.

The move expands August's involvement in vacation rental access. Last year, it announced the same capabilities with Airbnb rival HomeAway.