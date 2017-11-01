August Home announced today that DoorSense technology is now part of the August Smart Lock skill for Amazon's Alexa voice assistant.

DoorSense tells users if their door is open or closed, in addition to whether it's locked or unlocked. We got to know DoorSense via the August app with the September release of the August Smart Lock and August Smart Lock Pro. It works much like a traditional door/window sensor with the lock itself acting as one of the two sensors. DoorSense proves especially useful as a safeguard against a door being left ajar with a deadbolt that hasn't engaged properly.

Chris Monroe/CNET

Now, DoorSense has been added to the August Alexa skill. Users will be able to ask Alexa if the door is locked and receive confirmation if the door is open or closed. You'll also be able to ask Alexa to ask August to lock or unlock a door, and Alexa will let you know if your DoorSense-calibrated door is open or closed. The unlock skill does require users to set a four- to 12-digit security code during the account linking process for heightened security.

To use the August Smart Lock or August Smart Lock Pro with Alexa requires the August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge or an August Doorbell Cam to connect the Bluetooth lock to Wi-Fi. For more information about August products and services, visit August's website. For a complete list of Alexa skills, see our list here.