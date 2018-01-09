August Access expands home delivery service with Deliv

August Home has partnered with Deliv, a same-day delivery service operating in more than 1,400 cities, for expanded August Access-friendly delivery options. August Access is the part of August's app that lets people give temporary virtual "keys" to service people like couriers. August's open platform will give retailers the option of adding August Access to their deliver methods for customers. The August Access platform works with August's line of smart locks, as well as locks from Emtek and Yale, all owned by parent company Assa Abloy.

Customers and retailers using Deliv will continue to have the same experience currently available. Customers choose same-day delivery and a time that is convenient for them. The August Access addition allows the customer to select in-home delivery after the transaction is completed.

August Home/Assa Abloy

If the customer chooses this option, August generates a passcode that may only be used once. The Deliv specialist rings the customers' doorbell, triggering a notification on the customer's phone. If the door is not answered, the specialist will use the one-time passcode to unlock the customer's door and deliver the package. With the August app, customers can watch the delivery take place live or view a recording.

August Home's line of smart locks have seen success in the smart home market, and the startup company was purchased by Assa Abloy in later 2017. For a look at August's line of locks, see our latest review here.

