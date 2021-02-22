Audiobook sale: Chirp offers slashed prices on popular titles

Chirp Books

Love audiobooks? Then you know they're expensive, often selling for anywhere from $15-$30 apiece. There are ways to save money on them, of course, but get ready for one of the cheapest options yet: Chirp. The service offers time-limited deals on curated audiobooks.

Chirp adds new books almost daily, and each one is usually available for about a month. Best of all, there's no subscription requirement.

Most of the biggest discounts are on lesser-known titles and/or authors. I was hard-pressed to find more than a couple titles I actually recognized. Thankfully, Chirp now collects reviews from readers (er, listeners), so you don't have to search elsewhere to see if a book is worth your time.

The site now sells new releases and New York Times bestsellers as well, though the discounts for those tend to be more in the 10%-25% range. Delia Owens' Where the Crawdads Sing, for example, is currently $17, versus $23 elsewhere.

To listen to any purchase, you'll need a web browser or the Chirp app. The latter has nearly all the features you'd expect, including adjustable listening speeds and a sleep timer, though it could definitely use a car mode.

If you can't get enough audiobooks, you should definitely check out Chirp.

