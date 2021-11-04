Audible winter sale, get Audible Premium Plus for only $8 a month

Amazon

Winter is the perfect season to cozy up to a warm fire with a nice book. But what if you're not big on reading in the traditional sense and would rather enjoy a good book performed out loud by your favorite author? Now you can with the Audible end-of-year sale. New Audible listeners can get their first four months of Audible Premium Plus for only $7.95 a month (regularly $14.95). That's $28 in savings.

The service renews at its normal $14.95 monthly rate after that special offer, but you can cancel it anytime. Former subscribers to Audible won't qualify for this deal, which is good until Dec. 31, 2021.

Premium Plus is the plan that Audible is well known for. Each month during your subscription, you'll get a credit to redeem toward any audiobook in their catalog, once redeemed the book is yours to listen and re-listen to even after you've canceled your membership. You'll also enjoy all the same contents available to their Audible Plus membership plus discount at the Audible store. Since the launch of their Audible Plus plan last year, the Amazon-owned platform has bolstered their digital library with a healthy amount of podcasts, guided wellness content and Audible Originals.

So is it worth it? Well, at $8 a month you'll get one free audiobook per month plus access to thousands of podcasts and other content through Audible; seems like a solid offer. Premium Plus members also enjoy a pretty generous return policy. If you happen to purchase a book that you don't enjoy, Audible will refund your credit. Of course, you can cancel at any time should you change your mind.

