Audi brilliantly mocks Amazon's drones

Audi/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

Jeff Bezos' dreams may not be the same as yours.

He'd like to deliver many things by drone. You, however, might never have dreams again with the droning outside your window.

Audi has decided to have a titter at the prospect of not only Amazon's delivery drones, but also all sorts of allegedly controlled flying machines plaguing your life.

In a new ad of some delicate execution, Audi imagines Futureworld as not entirely dissimilar to Hitchcock's "The Birds," but with fewer feathers.

Some people are trying to leave their office, but outside all they see is droning menace. Some of the drones are carrying Amazon-type boxes. Others are possibly controlled by guffawing teens, drunk on the power in their hands. Yes, just like CEOs.

You won't be able to get away from them. Or will you?

Audi seems to believe that at least you'll get into one of its fine cars, outrun the drones and head for the beach house, which is compulsory to own when you have a large Audi A6.

Audi technology is, apparently, not intimidating. This I don't find entirely convincing. Programming any of those prominent screens in cars isn't often as smooth as curling.

But one should be grateful that Audi is at least appreciating that there might be limits to Tech Nirvana.