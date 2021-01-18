Audeze Mobius premium gaming headset with planar magnetic drivers is now $60 off

Audeze

You might not think about this much, but there's a problem with most headphones: The stereo imaging moves with you as you move your head around -- the soundstage is bolted securely to each earcup. The Audeze Mobius uses Waves Nx head-tracking tech to position the audio in 3D space around you. As you turn your head, the audio stays fixed so you feel like it really surrounds you. That's a whole new level of immersion. And right now, you can get the when you apply the exclusive CNET discount code CNET15 at checkout.

That's 15% or $60 off the usual $399 price tag.

The Mobius is a remarkable headset. I've used it, and the audio quality is superb. One of the best gaming headsets I've ever worn, it uses somewhat exotic planar magnetic transducers rather than traditional cone drivers, which is what you'll find in virtually all headphones short of audiophile models. You get full 7.1-channel virtual surround support along with the aforementioned Waves Nx head-tracking surround audio, which you need to experience firsthand to appreciate.

Now, to be clear, the Mobius is pricey. I know many people will balk at spending more than $300 on headphones, but these aren't just for gaming -- they're premium cans that will satisfy aspiring audiophiles for music as well. And with throngs of people signing up for $550 Apple AirPods Max, these are a bargain in comparison.

