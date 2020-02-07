Attorney General suggests US should take stake in Ericsson, Nokia to compete with Huawei

Getty Images

The race for 5G goes beyond just faster download speeds for the average phone user. Concerned with Chinese tech companies such as Huawei taking the lead on the faster spectrum, the US Attorney General says the US should take a stake in foreign tech companies to compete.

US Attorney General William Barr said the US and allies should take a "controlling stake" in Nokia or Ericsson to counter Huawei's 5G dominance according to a report from Reuters Thursday.

Nokia and Ericsson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More info to come.