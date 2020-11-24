Attention, pet lovers: Check out these Black Friday deals from Chewy

Deal Savings Price





Our pets have been through a lot during the coronavirus pandemic. Not only are they expected to be our 24/7 emotional support counselors during these trying times but they're also the unwilling participants in the latest Tik Tok video craze. To make up for all the things they do for us (but mostly for the things we do to them), treat the special members of your family with something from Chewy. Right now you can save 50% off when you shop Chewy's Cyber Week Sale.

Chewy Don't forget your favorite furry friends this holiday season and head over to the Chewy sale, where you can get up to 50% off select treats, toys, beds and more. Like 25% off this Frisco Plush Orthopedic Bolster Dog Bed, only $67.

Chewy Autoship is the Chewy's version of Amazon's Subscribe and Save program. You add items into your cart, schedule delivery frequency and save 5% on every subsequent shipment. Sign up now and you can get 40% off your first Autoship order (max $20). Get free shipping on orders over $49 and you can change or cancel at any time. Members can also get free access to chat with licensed veterinarians*. Save big on regular purchases like food, treats, vitamins, litter and beddings. *in select states.

