Attention, pet lovers: Check out these Black Friday deals from Chewy

Get up to 50% off when you shop during the Cyber Week Sale and save even more when you sign up for Autoship.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

Our pets have been through a lot during the coronavirus pandemic. Not only are they expected to be our 24/7 emotional support counselors during these trying times but they're also the unwilling participants in the latest Tik Tok video craze. To make up for all the things they do for us (but mostly for the things we do to them), treat the special members of your family with something from Chewy. Right now you can save 50% off when you shop Chewy's Cyber Week Sale.

Up to 50% off in the Cyber Week Sale

Up to 50% off beds, crates and gear
Chewy

Don't forget your favorite furry friends this holiday season and head over to the Chewy sale, where you can get up to 50% off select treats, toys, beds and more. Like 25% off this Frisco Plush Orthopedic Bolster Dog Bed, only $67.

See at Chewy

Get 40% off your first autoship order

Save up to 5% on subsequent shipments
Chewy

Autoship is the Chewy's version of Amazon's Subscribe and Save program. You add items into your cart, schedule delivery frequency and save 5% on every subsequent shipment. Sign up now and you can get 40% off your first Autoship order (max $20). Get free shipping on orders over $49 and you can change or cancel at any time. Members can also get free access to chat with licensed veterinarians*. Save big on regular purchases like food, treats, vitamins, litter and beddings.

*in select states.

See at Chewy

Up to 40% off treats

Up to 30% off dog & cat food
Chewy

Save big when you shop treats and dog and cat food. Like this 40-pack case of Friskies Shreds in Gravy canned cat food for $21 or this three-count Bones & Chews Dog Chew treats for $14.

See at Chewy
