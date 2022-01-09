Attack on Titan season 4, part 2: When do new episodes drop on Crunchyroll and Funimation?

Funimation

Anime fans have been spoiled as of late. The Demon Slayer Entertainment District arc is currently in full swing but now it's time for the big one: The final season of Attack on Titan. The show -- which features humans facing off against gigantic, man-eating "Titan" in a post-apocalyptic, medieval style universe -- is among the most popular anime on the planet. Now, we get to watch the story conclude.

The second part of Season 4 officially kicked off on US streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation this Sunday, with episodes dropping weekly from this point forward.

Here's what you need to know...

Where can I watch Attack on Titan?

Attack on Titan is available to stream on both Crunchyroll and Funimation, in addition to Hulu and Adult Swim. But if you want to watch as early as possible, your best bet is Crunchyroll and Funimation. Both of those platforms will have the latest episodes earliest. It is worth noting that Crunchyroll appeared to have a few difficulties today, as fans swarmed to the service to watch the first episode of Season 4, part 2.

When do new Attack on Titan episodes drop?

The first episode of the second part of Attack on Titan's fourth and final season is already available on both Crunchyroll and Funimation, but when can we watch more?

Attack on Titan is simulcast with episodic releases in Japan. This Sunday the first episode dropped at 12.45 p.m. PST (3.45 p.m. EST) so you can expect new episodes to drop weekly at that time. So, essentially jump on to Funimation or Crunchyroll at 12.45 p.m. PST (3.45 p.m. EST) to watch new episodes of the show each Sunday.

It's worth noting these episodes will be subbed, not dubbed.

How many episodes are left?

According to MAPPA, the team producing the Attack on Titan anime, the second part of Season 4 has 12 episodes in total. Now the season premiere is live, that means there are only 11 more episodes of show left in the tank.

When will the Attack on Titan dub be available?

Arguments about the qualities of dubs vs. subs aside, if you'd rather wait for the English dub of Attack on Titan's final season, you could be waiting for a while. Typically it takes around a month from release for dubbed versions of the show to start dropping on Crunchyroll and Funimation.