Attack on Titan final season: What to know about the end of this popular anime

Attack on Titan, an anime about towering humanoid creatures that terrorize the last vestiges of the human race (or are they?), has been captivating fans for nearly a decade with an intricate and twist-filled story. That epic tale will enter its endgame with the second half of its final season, which premieres Sunday.

The show, an adaptation of the renowned Japanese manga Shingeki no Kyojin, spent the first half of the season unraveling the mystery of where the titans came from and who was behind the initial attacks that started the whole story.

The first half aired back in December 2020, so fans have been waiting patiently for the conclusion.

Attack on Titan's anime run began in 2013 and the show quickly became a global phenomenon, finding success in the US on streaming services such as Netflix. Since then, there have been two live-action movies, multiple video games and a series of novels based on Titan. Not to mention the endless Titan merchandise. The manga ended its run back in June 2021, but fans are eager to see whether the anime will remain faithful to the source material or go its own way.

Here's everything you need to know about the second half of Attack on Titan's final season, including how and where to watch it.

When does Attack on Titan, final season, part 2 start?

Attack on Titan, final season, part 2 premieres on Sunday, Jan. 9. Anime streaming services Funimation and Crunchyroll say it'll air at 12:45 p.m. PT (3:45 p.m. ET), while Hulu's timing is "Sunday afternoon." The first episode to air is episode 76, "Judgement." Expectations are for the season to last 12 episodes.

Episodes will be subtitled, with dubbed versions coming sometime in the future.

Where can I watch Attack on Titan's final season?

The new season will be available on the following streaming services:

Crunchyroll: Premium subscription required. Prices start at $7.99 a month. Free trial is available.

Funimation: Premium subscription required. Prices start at $7.99 a month. Free trial is available.

: Basic subscription required. Prices start at $6.99. First month is free.

According to Crunchyroll and Funimation, episodes will be made available free sometime after their premiere.

What's Attack on Titan about?

Attack on Titan's story revolves around Eren Yeager, a boy who lives in a city surrounded by three giant walls that form concentric circles. These walls protect the last of humanity from the roaming Titans, giant humanoids that have no intelligence and seek only to eat people. A surprise attack by the Titans – and the revelation that (minor, years-old spoiler ahead) Eren can turn into a Titan himself – sets in motion a larger quest involving him and his friends.

What starts off as a young man's story of revenge turns into a tale involving politics and betrayal, and plenty of twists, with the resolution of one mystery leading to another as many lives are lost in the effort to uncover new puzzle pieces.

This sounds pretty gruesome.

It is. You should definitely keep kids away from this show. Pokemon, it's not.

Where can I watch the older Attack on Titan episodes?

Crunchyroll, Funimation and Hulu have all the previous episodes on their platforms. People who have a Netflix subscription can watch the first season of the series there.