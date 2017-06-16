Atari's rumored new game console is reportedly PC-based

On June 8, a 21-second video appeared at ataribox.com, teasing a plastic and wood box cryptically described as "A brand new Atari product, years in the making." It was unclear whether the console was simply an emulator box for retro Atari games or something actually new and Atari failed to show the teased product at last week's E3 video game Expo. However, Atari CEO Fred Chesnais has now told GamesBeat that a new Atari game console is indeed in the works.

"We're back in the hardware business," Chesnais said.

He gave scant details about what the new console is all about and when it would be officially unveiled but said it's "based on PC technology" and added that "Atari is still working on the design and will reveal it at a later date."